Local mayors comment on proposed state budget

Mayor Michelle Roman of Lockport and newly elected Mayor Austin Tylec of North Tonawanda listened to the nine-point plan for the future of New York state – broadcasted on Lockport Community Television – in a summary of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address and budget. Of the pieces they were interested in were green energy, tax incentives for veterans, as well as grants from the state for first-time homeowners and affordable broadband.
Tylec said Hochul has a lot to do, but one piece he likes hearing about is renewable energy.
“In North Tonawanda I have really pushed that piece forward. Green infrastructure,” Tylec said. “We’re looking at charging stations. There’s money to be made and cheaper energy.”
Tylec also noted that there are many veterans in North Tonawanda who are in need of tax incentives, which was addressed in the governor’s plans.
Roman said the broadband piece is critical.
“We don’t have access to (it) in the City of Lockport. Spectrum invested $400,000 to bring it to a small part of our downtown,” Roman said. “We’re excited this is going to be at the forefront of what can happen, because we need it for our residents. We also need it for our businesses to be competitive and work efficiently with broadband.”
She also noted that the city has received funds for helping those getting into their first homes.
The nine components of the presentation by Brian Stratton, director of the Canal Corp. were:
• Rebuilding our health care economy and providing health care for more New York workers.
• Protecting public safety and act against gun violence.
• Investing in New York’s people.
• Investing in New York’s communities.
• Making sure New York state’s housing system is more affordable, equitable and stable.
• Making New York a leader in climate action and green jobs.
• Rebuilding New York’s schools and reimagine high education.
• Advancing New York’s place as a national equity model.
• Restoring New York’s faith in their government.
Each of the nine points were accompanied with slides explaining the multi-faceted proposals to bring about the goals of each point.
Health care goals included growing the workforce by 20% in five years. Incentives for students in health care majors were included, as well as higher wages for workers.
The need for gun violence prevention measures were justified with figures showing a cost of $3.2 billion for gun homicide and police shootings, annually. Discovery of undocumented “ghost guns” have also risen.
“To address this, the governor proposes, one, to strengthen law enforcement strategies and, two, strengthen community based strategies,” Stratton said. “She will triple resources for the state’s gun tracking resources, fund gun-tracing consortiums with local law enforcement agencies and neighboring states.”
Tax relief was also on the table for small business and middle income households in part three of the presentation. Workforce overhaul plans will center on “regional specific needs” and that Western New York will have a plan tailored to their needs.
Investing in New York’s people includes those rural communities in Niagara County, Stratton said.
In section four, the governor’s plan included a $1 billion plan to assist the small business, a $1 billon investment to improve the state’s infrastructure and bring affordable broadband.
In regard to housing, the governor’s plan includes attacking the “roots of homelessness” as well as addressing those with “rent burden.”
Green energy will also be invested in through wind, solar and storage, as well as other technologies.
‘We need New York to be the leader (in this),” Stratton said.
To rebuild schools, the governor intends to address a teacher shortage as less young teachers are entering the workforce and many in the field are preparing to retire.
The governor’s goal to make New York an equity model includes closing the wage gap between women and men.
“The number of women not in the state’s labor force has increased by 43,000 and New York currently has a three-year backlog for certifying its applicants for MWBE, Minority Women Business Enterprise certification,” Stratton said. “That is not fair and we need to do more to get through that backlog. … We must address all these in equities.”
Stratton finished up by saying that the public’s faith in government is falling across the country.
“Which is not surprising given the last two years and what we see on the news,” he said. “It remains true in both major parties.”
New transparency plans for 70 New York agencies are part of the plan to fight this growing trend, he said.
The governor’s budget is online at ny.gov. The recording of the presentation can be found at https://trms.lctv.net/CablecastPublicSite/show/7732?channel=3.
There were no calls received from the public during the broadcast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.