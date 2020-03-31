With novel coronavirus continuing to keep all but the most "essential" workers at home, local municipalities are forced to rethink their workforces and meeting schedules.
In the towns of Harland, Somerset, Royalton and the villages of Middleport and Barker, officials shared their plans via telephone interviews.
"Keep everyone home and safe," Hartland Supervisor Ross Annable said. "It'll be, from what we're hearing and seeing, in the next two- to three-week time frame to see whether the curve goes down."
In the meantime, all public meetings except the Town Board meeting next week are canceled.
"It will probably be a simple meeting to authorize bills," Annable said.
Currently Hartland has only two employees at work in the town hall and another two each in the highway and water departments at any one time. All workers are relieving each other, working in shifts, Annable said.
Barker Mayor Aaron Nellist suggested the pandemic arrived at the worst of times for the village, whose annual reorganization meeting takes place in April.
"All the important stuff happens at that meeting," he said, including appointment of the village attorney and official newspaper — and setting of the annual village budget.
Village officials are exploring options including a remote meeting, Nellist said.
The parks department is closed, as is the office of village Clerk-Treasurer Amanda Detschner to walk-in traffic.
"Amanda wants to be there for anybody who needs help," Nellist said, but she is working from home as much as possible.
In Somerset, the town board's April business meeting will be recorded and placed on the town's website.
"Business wise we'll just be doing the basics. Pay some bills," Supervisor Jeffrey Dewart said, noting that he will be consulting with the town attorney on any resolutions that may come up.
There are two employees working at all times in the Somerset highway and water departments, with a third worker off during each shift. The town hall can only be accessed by Town Clerk Tracy Carmer and each deputy clerk, Stephanie Stoloski and Sandy Lewis, is working every other day.
In Royalton, the town board's previously scheduled April 8 work session has been canceled and the board has yet to decide how to proceed with its monthly business meeting, set for April 13, according to Town Clerk Marie Little.
The Village of Middleport's April 6 annual reorganizational meeting has been canceled, but its April 20 monthly business meeting is still scheduled.
