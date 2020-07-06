Local municipalities navigating the 'New Normal'

Local governments in the eastern Niagara County have reacted to the COVID-19 shutdown differently and as the reopening of Western New York begins, some are more ready than others to proceed back to “normal.”
Municipalities include the Town of Hartland, the Town of Royalton, the Town of Newfane, the Town of Wilson and the Village of Barker.
“It’s a day-to-day operation,” said Ross Annable, supervisor of Hartland, and then laughed.
“I’m hoping we can get back to normal meetings during this summer,” Annable said, and also that a decision on what to do with the town park needed to be made. For full use of the splash pad and swings, more people and funding was necessary to keep up the sanitation requirements the park’s facilities needed to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re going to err on the side of caution,” Annable said, also noting the town hall was only open by appointment for face-to-face contact, and all other business could be taken care of by depositing business into the drop-box at Town Hall.
Annable also said the town may hire someone to screen visitors to town hall, but that was a future decision.
Tim Horanburg, supervisor of Newfane, said there hadn’t been any complaints with the way Newfane has handled itself. Town hall is still closed, though face-to-face business could be scheduled as an appointment.
“We’re waiting for it to get a little easier,” Horanburg said in regard to opening town hall. He said, in order to allow people in and out of the town hall, temperature had to be taken and social distancing had to be implemented.
“Before reopening there’s a lot we have to do,” he said.
In terms of open meetings, Horanburg said, there was a public hearing preceding the board’s monthly meeting and there were two people that wanted to speak. They were let inside, but Horanburg said this was an exception as otherwise the meetings have been closed and the minutes have been posted online by the town clerk.
“There’s been no complaints,” Horanburg said.
Daniel Bragg, supervisor of Royalton, was confident the next scheduled work session, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, would be open to the public.
“It’s a big room, and the governor has increased capacity,” he said. “If 150 residents show up, it might be a problem, but I’m planning to go forth with it.
All employees in the Town of Royalton are back to work and the town hall has been open to the public all week, Bragg said.
The Village of Barker has also been holding public meetings in the back of the Fire Hall on Quaker Road under a pavilion for quite some time now. Aaron Nellist, mayor of Barker, said there are several picnic tables and everyone seems able to follow social distancing.
On Tuesday at 7 p.m. the village will be holding a meeting between the village’s current engineering firm and the library trustees on how much the village and the library should each spend on a new village hall.
“It’s been quite the process to come up with a number that’s good for them and us,” Nellist said, adding the library is looking for a long lease to insure they will not be kicked out after putting funds towards the new building, which he completely understands.
In the Town of Wilson, Supervisor Doyle Philips said, “We’re doing all the right kind of things with this COVID-19 to comply with the governor’s regulations.”
In Wilson, the town hall is still closed, but will reopen with Phase 4. Until that time, meetings have been held in the highway department’s building. The amount of those attending has been cut off at the state’s guidelines for gatherings throughout the shutdown.
“The clerks and people working in the town hall have been doing a fantastic job, and it seems to have worked well,” Philips said.
