Officials in Niagara Falls were still trying to come terms late Wednesday with President Donald Trump's announcement from earlier in the day about plans to close the border between the United States and Canada to all but "essential personnel."
In response to the president's announcement, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls and Buffalo, sought clarification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection about the procedures for necessary border crossings as well was information related to staffing levels on the Rainbow and Lewiston-Queenston bridges and other international crossings.
Higgins, who serves as the co-chair of the Congressional Northern Border Caucus, said his office has heard from hospitals who have medical staff members living in Canada and he wants to ensure there is a clear policy for efficient crossings for emergency personnel.
Higgins wrote a letter to Mark Morgan, the Acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner, in which he also expressed concerns about the impact the virus will have on border operations.
“While we are in the midst of a public health crisis that requires extraordinary measures, we also need clear guidance to ensure that people who are working the border are safe, staffing levels are adequate and those who are critical to addressing this outbreak can cross the border in the most efficient way possible," Higgins said.
The United States and Canada formally agreed on Wednesday to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel to confront the coronavirus pandemic.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said travelers will no longer be able permitted to cross the border for recreation or tourism, but that essential travel will continue.
“It is critical that we preserve supply chains between both countries,” Trudeau said. "These supply chains ensure that food, fuel and life-saving medicines reach people on both sides of the border.”
Anticipating the possibility of a border closure with Canada, Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said he had conversations last week with Higgins and U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, D-New York, to make them aware of his concerns about the potential impact on local tourism and commerce.
"I made them aware of our concerns and those of the medical facilities in this area," Restaino said.
Restaino acknowledged that the development is yet another example of the ever-shifting process of dealing with the outbreak.
"You know, we are living in difficult times now," the mayor said. "The state of New York and the province of Ontario and the U.S. and Canadian governments are taking steps to try to limit the transmission of the virus."
With the Canadian border of 5,525 miles, about 400,000 people and more than $1.6 billion in goods cross the border daily through more than 120 ports of entry.
John Percy, the president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA, the county's lead tourism agency, described the move as a "necessary evil" under the circumstances.
“It comes as no surprise, I think as we have closed off a lot our inbound traffic from Europe I think this was soon to happen,” Percy said. “We don’t like it, but it is a necessary element to this new reality that we are dealing with. I think it’s, again, an opportunity for us to step back and slow this curve and lessen the impact this virus has on both of our countries, especially in our area. We are loving and dear neighbors with our friends to the north and we are the recipients of a lot of their business that comes from tourism, food purchases, gas purchases. They are an important part of our economy.”
Percy added that this is going to hurt the economy for the time the restriction is in effect, but he hopes it will lessen the impact of the virus on the visiting public.
According to Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, there will be a $809 billion loss in the United States tourism industry, with $335 billion in direct travel spending gone. Starting in April and May, there will be significant job losses with companies shedding 40 recent of all travel employment. Across the board, this could result in a total of 4.6 million jobs lost. The losses in the travel industry alone could be enough to plunge the U.S. economy into a recession.
Higgins said the lack of details presented by Trump and Trudeau is not helpful, especially after the president decided to exclude the New York state from the Trusted Traveler Program. He said that people should be able to have a clear answer as to how the border restriction will be handled.
In his letter, Higgins notes the number of cases across New York state has grown to 1,374 confirmed cases and 180 in the province of Ontario, though it is expected to grow. He said that in oder to preserve the health and economic strength of these communities, the CBP must practice effective border management.
“There are individuals who must cross the border daily to provide essential services, such as health care, to support these communities in crisis,” Higgins wrote. “The northern border must continue to maintain adequate staffing levels and implement procedures to carry out all the appropriate screenings for foreign and U.S. travelers being admitted through a land port of entry without interrupting the flow of essential goods and personnel.”
During the time the border will be restricted, there will be immediate ramifications to the national economy.
As the leader of the local tourism board, Percy is interested in seeing vacations and events postponed instead of strictly cancelled. He said the attitude of the travel industry during this time is to have most meetings, events or vacations take place in the future since it would result in moving the costs into another fiscal quarter of the year.
Percy said he remains confident the economy will eventually come back in full force.
“It’s going to be impacted significantly but across the globe,” Percy said. “The sooner we can lessen this impact, the sooner this can subside by the actions we’re taking, whether it’s shelter or self-sheltering, whether its closing down borders; all of these actions we have to, unfortunately, we have to welcome. They will lessen that curve and we can get back to business sooner than later. The sooner we can get back to business, the sooner we can impact the local economy, our tourism economy, as well as just the local economy that our friends to the north make purchases in their own backyard.”
