Navy Club Ship #110 of Lockport will conduct its annual Pearl Harbor memorial ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Big Bridge overlooking the Erie Canal. The brief ceremony recalls the lives lost in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on the U.S. naval installation at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. All are welcome.
Local Pearl Harbor remembrance on Wednesday
