The pilot of a single-engine plane was killed in Sunday afternoon’s crash off of Braley Road in Youngstown.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of the crash and large explosion shortly after 3:10 p.m. Sunday. New York State Trooper James O’Callaghan said it appeared the plane struck trees and power lines on the south side of Braley Road before crashing in a field across the street. It wasn’t clear Sunday night if the plane was taking off or landing at the time. The privately owned Shear Airport is on Braley Road. The pilot was a local resident, troopers noted.
O’Callaghan said the explosion heard by residents in the area was likely the plane’s impact with the trees but the crash is under investigation.
Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board officials were on the their way to the crash site Sunday night. A New York State forensic unit was on the scene Sunday afternoon conducting its own investigation.
O’Callaghan said that Braley Road between Porter Center and Youngstown-Wilson roads will likely be closed for several days due to the investigation. Youngstown-Wilson Road was also closed Sunday.
O’Callaghan also noted that the plane that crashed was not affiliated with Skydive the Falls, which operates out of a Braley Road facility and they were not involved in the crash.
