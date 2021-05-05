As the moratorium on evictions in New York state continues, Niagara County officials are moving to assist those in rent arrears by working with the state and seeking a partner to reach renters in need.
During her State of County address in mid February, Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh announced the county would receive $6 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, as a form of Covid pandemic relief for qualified residents.
The program, operated under the U.S. Department of Treasury umbrella, grants rent relief funds to local municipalities with population of 200,000 or more.
The county is hammering out the details of a disbursement plan now.
According to Meghan Lutz, county social services commissioner, eligible residents will be individuals who owe back rent and meet certain requirements including: having Area Median Income at or below 80% of the poverty level and having received unemployment benefits or lost some income as a result of the pandemic.
The Department of Social Services has issued a Request For Proposals to hire an organization to work with residents in need. Lutz said the estimated cost of that service is $600,000.
“We are seeking partners to provide outreach, education and application assistance for county residents,” she said.
In addition, Lutz said, the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance will develop an online portal for applications, create a call center for residents with questions and issue payments to landlords.
The county wants the outreach organization that's hired to help renters apply for assistance or guide them to the state website to apply on their own, according to Lutz. DSS will not be doing that work, she said.
The $25 billion national program was launched on Jan. 5 to assist households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.