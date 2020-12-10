For Sophia Mondanos and Eleni Atherinis, owning a restaurant of their own has been a lifelong dream.
In July, they opened Greek Cuisine on Ridge Road in Gasport, confident the pandemic would soon subside and life would start to look more like the pre-COVID-19 days again.
Unfortunately for the sisters who always wanted to run their own restaurant, the virus has had a significant impact on their plans.
These days, Creek Cuisine is closed on Mondays and Thursdays. After paying their employees and the bills, the owners say they have been forced to live without paychecks of their own — sometimes for as long as two weeks.
“We are financially struggling,” Mondanos said.
The sisters say they remain committed to keeping the restaurant open and are trying to be as creative as possible in the process. They started an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner on Tuesdays and are hopeful, by spring, life will start returning to normal and customer traffic will pick up again.
“This is me and my sister’s dream and we’re going to make it happen as long as we can,” she said.
The combination of restrictions on operations amid the global pandemic and more people choosing to dine in more often has been difficult on restaurant owners all across Niagara County.
The situation appears to be growing even more troubling as Gov. Andrew Cuomo has publicly said he is considering imposing even greater restrictions on restaurant and small business operations if the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to rise.
Michael Capizzi Jr., the owner of Michael's Restaurant on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls, remains confident about the ability of his family's restaurant to survive the rigors of the still-lingering global pandemic. He says he's more concerned about the impact pandemic-related business restrictions are having on his employees and about the ability of other area restaurant and small business owners to deal with all the uncertainty of the COVID-19 era.
"Michael's is always going to be there," Capizzi said. "I'm confident in my ability that I'll come out stronger. I'm that confident in business. I'll always find a way to adapt to any climate. I'm worried about my employees and my community."
Capizzi's father, Michael Capizzi Sr., opened Michael's in 1960. Over the decades, it has grown into a Pine Avenue staple, a true neighborhood place widely known for its calzones, beans and greens soup and other authentic Italian and American food.
Before the pandemic set in, hungry customers could walk in anytime between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., seven days per week.
Amid COVID health and public safety standards, the restaurant is now open from 3 to 9 p.m. five days per week and accommodates 50% sit-down capacity, with a heavier emphasis on takeout orders.
"We can't open for lunch," Capizzi Jr. said. "With every other table, 50% capacity, at the size of Michael's, you just can't make any money."
Capizzi Jr. said he understands the need for public health interventions and supports them. He said the challenges they present were difficult to handle in the early months of the 2020 pandemic. With another surge happening now, he says the challenge feels even greater.
"I'm changing my business model around the laws," he said. "We're staying afloat. We're paying the bills. I'm keeping my people working, but it is difficult."
Capizzi Jr. said one of his biggest frustrations involves the way restrictions are being applied to the various businesses. He said he feels the changing landscape of COVID-19 regulations is particularly challenging for owners of restaurants and other small businesses, like hair salons and gyms.
"Why is it OK that we close restaurants or salons or gyms or limit capacity, but you can walk into Walmart right now and there will be 500 people in there?" he said.
Capizzi said he's also been frustrated by the lack of a national standard where COVID-19 response is concerned.
"I don't want to blame anybody in particular," he said. "I think it's us as a whole. This thing right now is 250,000 cases a day. You have 50 states, 3,100 counties and everybody is doing something different. You can't control it when you are on that different level."
As to the lingering stalemate in Congress over a possible second round of stimulus for Americans, including small business owners, Capizzi Jr. said, without some help soon, he's concerned a lot of businesses will be forced to close their doors, perhaps for good, in the Falls and across the region.
"Western New York is hit and hit hard because the bedrock of this area is small family business. It is founded on that. I think they have our interest in mind, but they have to start listening to us, the people that are being directly affected. The longer this goes, the longer people are adapting to new trends and the longer it is going to take for us to recover," he said.
Michael Burke, co-owner of Apple Granny Restaurant on Center Street in Lewiston, said business - especially the generally hectic Friday night crowds - are down and have been that way for months now. He said he believes many people are, understandably, "frightened" about the prospect of catching COVID-19 while dining indoors.
Burke, who co-owns the restaurant with his business partner Chuck Barber, said he anticipates having to continue to operate under reduced hours for the foreseeable future, which he notes impacts not just the owners' bottom line but the earnings of his employees as well.
When COVID initially hit earlier this year, Burke said the restaurant was forced to cut back on days of operation, resulting in the furloughing of many of his part-time employees, including day-time hostesses and waitresses. At its peak, Burke said Apple Granny employed 45 people.
"It has a ripple effect," Burke said.
Like Capizzi, Burke said he wished there would have been a more stable and response at the federal level when the pandemic started because he believes it would have allowed business owners like him to plan better for the future.
"The haphazard approach that the federal government had didn't help anybody," he said.
He also expressed frustration about seemingly ever-changing rules for restaurant operations under COVID, likening it to playing in a football game with someone who "keeps moving the goalposts."
"It makes if very difficult to run a business and plan day to day when you don't know what to expect," he said.
A self-proclaimed optimist, Burke said he's confident the business will survive and he's hopeful a vaccine will alleviate some of the constraints on the restaurant next year. He believes Congress should support another round of stimulus, expressing concern that struggling restaurant and small business owners in Niagara County may not be able to stay open otherwise.
Of course, every restaurant is different and some have been harder than others during the pandemic.
Over at Reid's Drive-in on Lake Avenue in Lockport — where the hot dogs, burgers, fries and milkshakes are served for takeout only — employees wear masks and plastic barriers are in place between the inside of the restaurant and the outside area where customers place their orders.
Unlike some of their counterparts with more traditional dine-in settings, the owners of Reids say that while they are now operating with an emphasis on frequent sanitization, their walk-up business remained fairly stable through the summer and fall months.
Jonathan Reid, one of the owners of the family run business, says making sure customers and employees maintain at least 6 feet of distance between them has been the biggest challenge this year.
“We’re maintaining,” said Reid. “We’re still up. … It’s been tough, but it could be worse.”
Lynn Oswald from the Small Business Development Center at Niagara County Community College recommended struggling area restaurant owners take a look at the New York Forward Loan Fund, an economic recovery loan program that has been open since the end of May. In addition, she suggested restaurant and small business owners continue to examine how they operate and if there are any areas where they can become even more efficient than they have been in recent months.
“In addition to seeking funding, businesses need to look at their overall operations,” Oswald said. “Are there areas where they can curtail expenses? Have they developed a marketing strategy to deal with their altered marketplace? Can they add e-commerce or gain more online visibility for their business? Have they met with their accountants to see if there are any tax credits they can take advantage of? Have they sought better terms from their vendors?"
