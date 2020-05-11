School districts in the area had a deadline of 5 p.m., Monday for school board candidates to get their name on the ballot. This year, to comply with an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, school board races will be decided by absentee ballots, which will be mailed to registered voters' households.
Mary Eadie, district clerk for the Barker Central School District, said once the absentee ballot packages have been put together, she'll send them to voters. She and other district clerks indicated they will be available for contact if a voter does not receive a ballot and would like to vote in the election. The ballots will be counted on June 9.
In Barker Central School District, two seats are being pursued by incumbent John E. Sweeney Jr. and two challengers, Emily Gow and Francisco G. Meza Agüero.
In the Royalton-Hartland school district, five people are running for three seats now held by Carol Blumrick, Tom Brigham and Jeff Waters. The challenging candidates are Jason Wilhelm and Melissa Bundrock, said district clerk Margie Masters.
In the Wilson school district, three incumbents are running for their seats, Frank Cipolla, Timothy Kropf and George Waters, without challengers, said district clerk Joanne Seefeld.
In the Starpoint school district, four incumbent trustees — Danielle Alex, Jefffrey Duncan, Shawn Riester and Kelley Swann — are pursuing re-election without competition, according to district clerk Dorothy Szpaicher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.