School districts in Niagara County would see an estimated $67 million in COVID-19 relief funding under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, according to U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo / Niagara Falls.
The data was provided by the House of Representatives Committee on Education and Labor, which recently held hearings to advance education measures included in the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package.
“Schools have taken extraordinary measures to meet the challenges of keeping children safe and learning during the pandemic,” Higgins said in a release. “This has been a difficult time for districts, teachers, staff and families. Federal resources are urgently needed at the school district level directly and specifically to keep students from falling behind.”
The American Rescue Plan proposes a nearly $130 billion national Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Here is a breakdown of estimated funding for local districts provided by the Congressional Research Service.
Barker Central School District: $1,282,000
Lewiston-Porter Central School District: $2,007,000
Lockport City School District: $12,316,000
Newfane Central School District: $2,139,000
Niagara Falls City School District: $34,005,000
Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District: $4,454,000
North Tonawanda City School District: $5,974,000
Royalton-Hartland Central School District: $1,605,000
Starpoint Central School District: $1,576,000
Wilson Central School District: $1,596,000
School districts (K-12) across New York state would see more than $2.6 billion. Separately. the state would receive $1.832 billion to assist child care operators and more than $59 million to boost Head Start programs.
An additional $40 billion is included in the American Rescue Plan for higher education institutions, including more than $9.473 billion for colleges in New York state. Under the legislation, colleges must dedicate at least half of the funding to students, addressing financial aid, homelessness, hunger or other Covid-related student hardships.
On Feb. 22, the House Budget Committee, on which Higgins serves, will hold a hearing to consider the relief package including the education aid and measures advanced by other committees such as aid for local governments. The relief package will then advance to votes of the full House and Senate.
