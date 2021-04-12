The lifting of the six feet of required distance between students at schools by the New York State Department of Health this past Friday in favor of the more relaxed regulation of three feet produced a mixed bag of reactions from local school officials.
In the Royalton-Hartland Central School District, Superintendent Hank Stopinski and Board of Education members had been pressed by parents to move away from remote learning and enact a four-day week of in-school instruction. As federal guidelines indicated this to be a possibility, the school district was ready when the state relaxed its own guidelines to go ahead with their reopening plans.
“We’ve got our kindergartners to our sixth-graders in classrooms today, they’ll be in for four days this week,” Stopinski said Monday.
Stopinski said that while the Roy-Hart high school will continue using the hybrid-model, pre-K to eighth graders will all be back for a four-day week in the next two weeks. The reason for this is that the high school cannot “cohort” its students.
“Cohort” is a term used by educators to say groups of students are kept together throughout the day.
“We’re able to keep our pre-K to eighth-graders in their classrooms, so they’re not interspersed. We can’t do that with the high school,” he said. “We’re doing our best to bring as many high schoolers back that want to come back given our space limitations.”
Stopinski also said that Wednesdays will continue to be a time where deep-clean sanitation will take place in the buildings and teachers can focus on their full remote-learners’ lesson plans, as well as hold any meetings, counseling sessions, or other interventions. For at-home students, instruction will be completely remote on Wednesdays and students will learn through real-time synchronous learning and pre-recorded asynchronous lectures and activities.
Superintendent Jacob Reimer of Barker Central School District said the new guideline “changes everything.”
“We’re able to place kids a little closer,” Reimer said. “Most schools will be able to fit double the amount of kids in a classroom. For us, it looks like we’ll be able to fit all of our kids in our classrooms at three feet.”
Reimer also noted that there are some six feet distance limits for cafeterias, as well as for music and physical education, but that his buildings are already set up for this. He said the elementary school will hold all its students, while the middle school and high school, will continue to operate on a hybrid schedule. Right now the district is looking at April 26 as the date in which K-6 graders will go to a four-day week.
There will be two forums for parents of Barker students held on Thursday and Friday, Reimer said, and they will be notified through a letter being sent out Monday. The district is also asking parents to fill out a survey by April 15 on their website.
For Newfane Superintendent Mike Baumann, whether its six feet or three feet, he does not foresee any changes to his district for the rest of the school year.
“My elementary kids have been there every day, all year long,” Baumann said. “The high school and middle school are on an every other day schedule. … Kids have just gotten used to that and it’s started to work well for us, at least as well as can be expected.”
Baumann said any changes for the remainder of the school year would just be disruptive.
“Here in Newfane, we’re going to continue what we’re doing,” he said.
School officials from Starpoint, Wilson and Lockport schools were contacted, but were unavailable for comment.
