Growing up in Lockport, artist Scott Bye remembers adventuring over to his friend’s grandfather’s house to see what Joe Whalen was working on.
“There was always so much work everywhere, it was a different world to see, it was exciting,” Bye recalls.
However, he owes most of his artistic influence to the outdoors surrounding the region.
“Most of my influences are derived from the woods, the forest, building tree forts with my friends, going on adventures and exploring,” he said.
Bye has been working in 3D sculpture since 2001. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from SUNY Fredonia where he studied under Professor Bob Booth, honing his large scale sculpture skills. Bye has large scale works at Artpark in Lewiston, throughout the city of Buffalo, and across the country including Las Vegas.
Bye’s new work, titled Scala, will be built and find home on the Kenan Center campus, making this the first work of the prolific artist to be placed in his hometown.
The sculpture will be composed of aluminum ladders, a different material for the artist who usually works with wood, but will maintain his distinct style of spiraling balance and movement.
“I lived two blocks away from the Kenan Center growing up. Playing sports there, took field trips to see theater productions there. It’s where I first learned soccer and how to ice skate," Bye said. "It’s always been there like a ladder of learning for everyone I’ve known from Lockport.”
“I knew I had to use ladders for this sculpture to represent the growing capabilities of the Kenan Center. Ladders are straight forward, one step at a time, this is how we learn.”
The community at large is invited to donate aluminum ladders to be included into the project. Donors can include some written stories as to how the ladder was used, what projects or fun memories it supported. Stories will be shared during the unveiling of the sculpture in late spring.
To donate a ladder, send an email to info@kenancenter.org or call 433-2617, extension 103.
Parrish Gibbons Herzog is public relations and marketing manager for The Kenan Center Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.