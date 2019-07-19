Local senior care facilities announce merger

Presbyterian Senior Care of Western New York (PSCWNY) and Beechwood Continuing Care have reached an agreement in which PSCWNY will become part of Beechwood.
PSCWNY includes Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village, Ken-Ton; Presbyterian Village at North Church, Williamsville; and Lockport Presbyterian Home, Lockport. Upon regulatory approval, Beechwood will assume the assets and liabilities of PSCWNY.
Karin Ziegler, PSCWNY President and CEO, said they are waiting for regulatory approval from the New York State Department of Health, the New York State Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Both of the organizations' boards have approved the agreement.
"After very careful consideration and many conversations, we chose Beechwood because it closely aligns with our culture and is a mission-driven, faith-based organization like ours," Ziegler said in a prepared statement. "We are pleased that we will move forward with another not-for-profit, and one that has such an outstanding reputation in the Western New York community."
In a phone interview, Ziegler said there are two reasons for the agreement.
The first reason is that many out-of-town, for-profit organizations are coming into Western New York and assuming control of not for profit or family owned senior organizations and Ziegler said "the outcome has not been really positive." So, they decided to merge with Beechwood in an attempt to keep their not-for-profit status.
Ziegler said that Beechwood also has additional services that will be able to be offered to residents and staff members.
"It’s a positive thing for our residents. It's a positive thing for our employees," Ziegler said.
PSCWNY was incorporated in 1957. It employs 85 people, and nearly 250 individuals reside in its communities. All employees in PSCWNY communities will retain their jobs and all residents will maintain their current living arrangements. Lockport Presbyterian Home is an adult care facility with 54 units in four buildings on its campus on High Street in Lockport.
Beechwood Continuing Care is a locally owned, not-for-profit senior care community in Amherst and Williamsville. It has been an integral part of Western New York, serving the housing and care needs of the senior community for more than 50 years. Affiliates include: Asbury Pointe, an independent retirement community; the Blocher Homes, assisted and enhanced living community; the Wesley Rehabilitation Center, short-term rehabilitative care; and the Beechwood Homes, a person-centered skilled nursing community.
"We are excited about the opportunity to expand our footprint and scope of services by including the unique, high quality communities of PSCWNY in our continuum of care, said Daniel O’Neill, Beechwood president. "This initiative is consistent with our mission and strategic vision to be the foremost provider of comprehensive skilled nursing, residential and community-based services in the Buffalo-Niagara area. Having PSCWNY as part of our continuum will strengthen our ability to serve the emerging needs of seniors in WNY for years to come."
