Joshua Lopez, owner/operator of TOYS from LO, will be hosting an annual Save the Youth event after the first one he held in June was well received.
Lopez described the first Save the Youth event as "a hit" and plans to hold one annually every third Sunday in June.
Lopez said the event was inspired after a child came into his shop one day asking for food. He sat the child down and fed him and the child told Lopez that his mom hadn't been home for a few days and there wasn't food around for him.
Lopez, who was homeless himself at one point, said he had wished more people had been willing to help him out.
"I've been homeless, I've been hungry. And people told me ... 'Get away from me,' " Lopez said. "Based off of who I used to be, selling drugs and going to prison. And now when I get out of prison, serving all my time, people still didn't look at me like let's help him. I was homeless living in Outwater Park."
Lopez said he wanted to do something to save children like the one who came into his shop so that eventually led him to come up with the idea of the Save the Youth Event he held on June 23.
"I thought what could I do without saying the kid's name and breaking up the family?" Lopez said. "I saw myself doing something that I wish could have happened for me when I was in need."
In 18 days, Lopez was able to get a wide variety of local businesses together to donate to the event. He estimates that 1,600 people attended, noting that 1,250 children received tickets for the giveaway.
Attendees of the event were offered a wide variety of free food and beverages, games, a fire truck and police cruiser demonstration from the city police and fire departments. Hometown boxing champion Joe Taylor offered autographs, Pagan's barbershop offered free haircuts, Friends of the Railyard Skatepark demonstrated use of skating safety equipment, Taoist Kung Fu Training offered karate demonstration, Big Willie's Has Style donated shoes.
Children who attended were given tickets for multiple giveaways held that day. Lopez said some of the items given away included Nintendo video game systems, video games, clothes, guitars, basketball hoops and 18 pairs of sneakers.
Lopez really feels the community came together for the event.
"People were coming in with cases of water and juice and hot dogs and hamburgers, toys, buns, ketchup, mustard," he said.
Some of the various community organizations involved include: Chenez Popcorn, Papa Leo's Pizzeria, Parker's Pit LLC, Salon Life 716, Pete Robinson, STA Ridge Road Express, Kiner Flooring and Painting Solutions, the McClain Family, Kader's Towing and Transport, Reids Drive-In, United Steel Workers Local Union No. 748, Five Loaves Mini Mart, Calderone Insurance Agency, LaggerBros, Dave and Busters, Tony's Pool Service, Time 2 Glow Glamour Bar, Green Genie Environmental, The Kitchen Update Southern Food and Desserts, Tropical Heating and Cooling, Chris McClanahan, Big Kahuna Gaming, Darrin Peloquin, Yardaroo and Seeloff Photography.
Lopez said he is happy with the success of the event and that after his "soul felt cleansed."
"I just felt so peaceful and at ease ... The good that I did, and I seen it based on the smiles and the thank you's I received," Lopez said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.