To help transform schools into spaces founded in justice, equal opportunity and unconditional love, the University at Buffalo Graduate School of Education will host “Creating the Beloved Community,” a two-day symposium that will feature nationally-renowned authors, activists and educators who will share insights on reshaping our education system.
Themed around Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of a “Beloved Community,” this week's symposium will allow faculty, staff, students and guests to explore new and different ways to transform all schools into safe and loving spaces where all children can grow and thrive.
Among the keynote speakers is Christopher Emdin, PhD, award-winning author of books including, “Urban Science Education for the Hip-hop Generation,” and the New York Times Bestseller, “For White Folks Who Teach in the Hood and the Rest of Y’all Too.”
“Creating the Beloved Community” is free and open to the public. It is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. To attend, guests may register online at ed.buffalo.edu/beloved-community.
“Coming together as an academic community to listen, learn and exchange ideas around equity, diversity, justice and inclusion is critical if we are to realize just and inclusive schools for all children,” said Suzanne Rosenblith, PhD, dean of the UB Graduate School of Education.
Each day will include breakout session discussion groups open to UB students in the College of Arts and Sciences and the Graduate School of Education. Led by scholars, faculty and community partners, students and guests will further examine five C’s critical to transforming schools into safe, loving spaces: care, courage, critical reflection, commitment and community.
“I am excited to convene this symposium with UB that explores what I learned based on my 25-plus years as a teacher, mother and education researcher. What I know for sure is that in order for all schools to effectively educate all children, they must function as ‘Beloved Communities,’” said Terri N. Watson, PhD, UB Center for Diversity Innovation Distinguished Visiting Scholar and associate professor of leadership and human development at The City College of New York, CUNY.
“As educators, we are bound to act ‘in loco parentis,’ meaning ‘in place of the parents.’ As such, our job is not to merely teach kindness and test-taking skills,” said Watson. “Rather, we must practice love and provide all students with the skills that will enable them to reach their dreams. I hope this symposium inspires us to be who we needed when we were children.”
