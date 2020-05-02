Local teen saluted in Barker gets upper hand in cancer battle

At 6-foot-3, Owen Smith is a tall 16 year old who likes to hang out with his friends, play games and would like to get into graphic communications after high school.
When he started complaining about back pain, to the point where his teachers told his parents he couldn't sit down in class, it was thought he was simply too big for the desks. He started seeing a chiropractor, but the pain continued, and he began to miss school.
Then on the Monday after Veterans Day, he came to his mother, Stephanie Smith, and said he was in too much pain to go to school.
"Of course, because he'd been off (school a lot), I said, 'OK, you're either going to school or you're going to the doctors'," Smith said. "He said, 'OK, we'll go to the doctor.' "
After seeing his doctor, Smith was told to bring him to the emergency room. It was there when the unthinkable happened.
"A couple hours later, they walked in and (the doctor) said, 'The radiologist is pretty sure it's cancer'," Smith said. "Within minutes the Lockport hospital had us all arranged to go Oishei. We went up to Oishei that night and we stayed there for three weeks. ... It took them a good week to figure out what it was, because it was not a typical cancer. It's a very rare and very aggressive cancer."
The cancer is called choriocarcinoma and when it was discovered, a tumor the size of a honeydew mellon was living around Owen's kidney and was putting pressure on his aorta artery.
While any one would've panicked with this diagnosis, Smith said her son held himself together and was very stoic. One of his support lines was his grandmother who'd twice beaten breast cancer.
"Owen and his grandma are pretty tight, so when we were at the hospital, she motioned us all out of the room," Smith said. "She went over to him and just jumped into conversation saying, ' Listen, I've done this twice, so you're going to do it, and you're going to be fine.' "
"And Wednesday, he had a surgery that removed the last modules from his lungs and this week is expected to get the official word from pathology," she concluded.
Smith said, she was surprised when Owen was chosen to benefit from the Masonic Charity Bowling Tournament, but exceedingly grateful, even though the event was cancelled because of the shutdown. She said, she was even more surprised when someone called her up before Easter, and said they were planning a parade route right past her house to cheer up Owen, part of a villlagewide celebration of Easter in Barker in the age of COVID-19.
"I don't know how that happened," she said and laughed. Smith also said, there was never a problem in bringing Owen into the hospital for chemotherapy and multiple surgeries. The frontline workers were ready to help him despite the epidemic.
Smith would like to thank everyone at Oishei and Roswell, particularly the nurses on the 12th floor, the oncology and hematology floor.
"They were amazing," she said. "We hadn't been up, probably since December and we had to go there for this last surgery, and when they saw him come through the door, they all remembered him. They said, 'Hey Owen, how are you doing? How are you feeling?' They were just wonderful to him."
