The World Travel and Tourism Council is predicting the coronavirus pandemic could result in the loss of 50 million jobs across the tourism industry worldwide.
In a community like Niagara County — where so much of the local economy depends on money spent by visitors to places like Niagara Falls — it appears, for now at least, the promise of a robust tourism season has all but disappeared.
"The first loss of business here is international," said John Percy, the president and CEO of the county's lead tourism agency, Destination Niagara USA. "We saw that coming even in the last few months where Chinese business dropped off significantly. And now, it’s completely gone.”
It's a new world for everyone.
It's a closed world for most everything related to the tourism business.
Flights have ended.
Trips have been cancelled.
On March 17, one of the main draws in downtown Niagara Falls — Seneca Niagara Resorts and Casinos — announced a two-week closure to allow for sanitizing and cleaning of the hotel and casino.
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to ban all "non-essential" travel at the border between the two countries.
The annual first run of the Maid of the Mist boats — traditionally a sign of the start of spring in Niagara — remains on hold amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“The decision as to when to open the Maid of the Mist season is being made in close consultation with New York State Parks," said spokesperson Kevin Keenan. "The safety of our associates and guests will take precedence as we determine when to start the 2020 season.”
HOTEL IMPACT
Frank Strangio, the owner of the Wyngate Hotel, the Quality Inn and Antonio’s Banquet & Conference Center, said his business has already been impacted greatly. He said he's unsure of the long-term impacts. He said he could see anywhere between 50 to 75 percent of confirmed guests canceling their stays in the Niagara region this year.
Strangio said he has already made a few tough decisions and dealt with a few blows to his business. Prior to the federal and state governments' gathering restrictions being put in place, he said most events that were scheduled at Antonio’s were being cancelled. For now, that business is non-existent, he said.
His advice for most business owners is to stay healthy, stay positive and things will get better. Strangio is optimistic that travel will return at some point, though he, along with many others, are unsure when that might be.
“Nobody knows for sure,” Strangio said when asked about what the future may hold. “Everything will rely on the guidance of federal and state levels of government. If they are advising for people not to travel, they won’t travel. When they start to loosen those reigns then I think people will come back to traveling. We’ve gone through this before with SARS, swine flu and even 9/11, although to a different extent. It’s never been to this magnitude, but we always stay optimistic that things will recover. But, in the short term, it’s going to be tough.”
Michael Marsch, vice president of operations for the Merani Hotel Group, owners and operators of five hotels in the U.S. and Canada, including the Four Points by Sheraton, Holiday Inn Hotel and DoubleTree by Hilton hotels in Niagara Falls, USA, said it will take some time to recover from the virus' fallout.
Marsch said MHG has scaled back the number of employees at its hotels, with some voluntarily giving up their shifts. He is confident, though, that big banks and the federal government will be looking to bail out those business impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. He is also hoping tourists who are within driving distance will continue to fill the anticipated gap in business.
“It’s significant," he said. "Obviously, closing the restaurants also hurts although we have both our Double Tree restaurant as well as our Anchor Bar open for to-go orders. Our hope is that we see a recovery before summer. We still are hopeful to secure some of the driving tourists within driving range or so.”
UNCERTAIN FUTURE
The World Travel and Tourism Council has projected that it could take 10 months from when the outbreak concludes before the tourism industry make a full recovery. The council added that, as of 2020, tourism accounts for 10 percent of the global GDP.
Percy said it’s too early to determine what the future impacts could be knows there will be a silver lining of steady growth once the outbreak is over.
On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 100 percent of non-essential persons were to stay home. Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said this and other determinations being made in the interest of the public’s health will be a definitive economic impact on the region. He has confidence the region will bounce back from this economic decline, but wants the public’s health put first.
“Most of the energy is being spent in trying to limit the impact of this virus and how it impacts the public’s health," the mayor said. "I think people in government are still thinking about how we have to take the steps to rebuild it once we we’re out of it. I can’t tell you there’s a specific path for us being put together.”
He did encourage people to shop local and wants people to maintain as much of the economy during these unprecedented times.
Percy said that for the time being, he wants to promote the idea of postponed travel instead cancelled travel. He's hoping the industry will be able to move meetings, events and vacations to later dates so the dollars are not lost, only moved into another quarter of the fiscal year.
“We have to look and project,” Percy said. We’re hoping that in a few months the flattening of the curve has helped and that things will subside. And then, we can get back to some normalcy in the travel business. There will be pent up demand where people will have had cabin fever, been indoors and they will want to get out to enjoy an experience with family and friends. Travel business is very resilient. We’ve been through other crises in the past and have bounced back. From this, too, we will bounce back.”
