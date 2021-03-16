As Congress scrambled to pass COVID relief legislation this past week extending unemployment benefits to workers around the country, in the dark recesses of the internet, another group of people were also hard at work.
With additional federal unemployment benefits now set to continue until September, law enforcement officials say scammers have gone into overdrive filing false claims using stolen identities.
"No one has been spared," Capt. Bruce Elliott, the commander of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau, said. "We're getting several reports a day. Every time I open my email, there'a a new report there."
Reports of the scam have poured in to Falls police as well. In one instance, fraudsters, using the identity of an 86-year-old Falls woman, currently in Hospice care, filed a claim for benefits.
The New York State Department of Labor even sent a letter to the woman, outlining what the benefits would be. A representative of the woman told police she hasn't worked since she retired in 1990."
Other victims have included a "stay-at-home mom" and employees of the Niagara Falls School District. On Thursday, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said some had filed an unemployment claim in his name too.
Flynn said he became aware of the incident after receiving a notice in the mail regarding a claim for one week of unemployment in early February. The DA noted he has been working steadily, even during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I want the public to know that anyone, even the county’s chief law enforcement official, can become a target of this scam," he said. "Since these claims are filed online, it is very difficult to identify and prosecute these criminals."
Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said the explosion of fake filings has prompted his office to begin working closely with the New York State Department of Labor (to address the issue.
“We continue to hear from people all over Niagara County who have had unemployment insurance claims filed in their names that they have nothing to do with,” he said.
Seaman said among those affected by the scam were a "significant number of Niagara County government employees."
The New York State Department of Labor said it has identified more than 500,000 fake claims across the state.
"The breadth of this criminal activity is staggering," Seaman said. "People should remain vigilant.”
The sheriff office's Elliott said he and other fraud experts suspect that scammers are purchasing personally identifiable information from sites on the dark web and then using that information, including Social Security numbers, birth dates and home addresses to file unemployment claims.
He said the continuation of federal unemployment benefits in the American Relief Act, "Gave somebody an idea that this is a good time do this." Elliott said those most at risk are individuals whose personal information may have been exposed in previous security breaches of banks, credit bureaus or other businesses.
"(Those scammed) are usually people who have had prior security violations," he said.
Seaman urged residents not to ignore any notices they may receive from the state department of labor, even if they haven't filed for unemployment benefits.
“Some people have gotten correspondence from DOL about unemployment benefits, and just assumed it was junk mail or sent in error," the DA said. "In reality, it was a sign their identify has been stolen."
Elliott said department of labor criminal investigators are taking the lead in looking into the scammers. The CIB commander said anyone who suspects they may be a victim of the fraud should immediately report it to the state DOL at www.dol.ny.gov/report-fraud.
Seaman said his office will work with the labor department to prosecute those involved in the scam.
“DOL has taken aggressive steps to combat this criminal activity, including implementing new identity verification systems through ID.me,” Seaman said. “And my office stands ready to fully prosecute those responsible for these identify thefts.”
