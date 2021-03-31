United Steel Workers in Lockport walked off the job and began picketing this week at ATI Allvac (Allegheny Technologies Inc.) on Ohio Street.
Michael Swan, president of USW Local 9436-7, said 42 union employees began their strike at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
“We've been trying to negotiate a contract since last January,” Swan said.
“We've gone seven years without a raise and they're trying to dismantle our healthcare and make us pay more for it. They don't want to take care of the retirees' healthcare and they want to change our work rules, deny overtime, the whole nine yards. They're trying to gut us.”
Swan said Local 9436-7 represents one of nine USW-organized plants, with 1,400 members in four states.
“It's a matter of corporate greed,” Swan said. “They've got 900 million in cash available to them and they're refusing to pay us a penny more than what they were paying in 2014.”
Local steel workers were locked out of ATI by management for about eight months in 2015.
“We wound up coming back to work under less than favorable terms, but we came back,” Swan said.
“And through Covid, they wanted us to work. We were essential workers because we supply the medical industry. We all came back and this is the way we were treated.”
ATI manufactures high tech alloys for use in jet engines and the aerospace industry, the medical industry and military applications.
One of the strikers, Randy, said “I'm getting ready to retire, but this is definitely important that we're out here, especially for the younger members. What happens now will affect them for many more years to come.”
ATI management could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Follow John D'Onofrio on Twitter with "Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y." weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
