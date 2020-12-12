Local volunteer fire companies dealing with a shortage of recruits

You need them? No problem. They're just a phone call away and they drop everything in their lives specifically to come to your immediate aid — for free.
Now they need you. Badly. Will you answer the call from them?
The alarming deficiency in volunteer firefighter numbers locally and throughout the Empire State — exacerbated by an inability to conduct large-scale fundraising and recruitment events due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is raising the eyebrows of state fire association administrators and prompting legislative action from state Assembly Member Michael Norris of Lockport.
Local volunteer fire companies that make up the heart of the communities they serve, including Rapids, are showing declining numbers. Rapids fire chief Aaron Bair says his company has lost 50 members over the past five years. Other fire companies are reporting similar losses, while still others, especially those outside Western New York, are reporting worse numbers.
Among the variety of reasons Bair and other officials cite for a drop in volunteer numbers are an overall lack of interest by younger adults, the pandemic, volunteers accepting full-time paid firefighting positions in nearby municipalities that fund them, households today with stricter schedules because both spouses are working and an increase in training requirements.
“I wish we could just say, ‘Help out your neighbors,’ and that would be enough, but it isn't any more,” Bair said. “Our numbers have come down. Today, we're right around 60 active firefighters. We're OK, but we could always use new members.”
Statewide, numbers are also on the decline, according to Edward Tase Jr. of Lockport, first vice president of the Firemen's Association of the State of New York. On FASNY's behalf, Tase says volunteer fire service saves taxpayers in New York state more than $3 billion a year.
“At one time there were 80,000 volunteer firefighters across the state. Today we're down to 60,000. It's a drastic drop,” Tase said.
“Niagara County is not doing bad, but we could always use more help. Statewide, the numbers are drastically dropping.”
Last month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a bill calling for a state Recruitment and Retention Task Fore to study and recommend measures to assist fire companies across the state in boosting their ranks. The framework of the new law came from an early bill introduced by Norris.
The task force is to be formed by the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control and is expected to deliver a report to the state Legislature and Cuomo next year.
FASNY will be active on that task force, Tase Jr. said, adding that he's hoping to have a report on the governor's desk by the end of April.
“It's critical that the state prioritize volunteer fire and EMT recruitment,” Norris said earlier this week while presenting a new state flag to South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company.
Together with state Sen. Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, Norris introduced legislation earlier this year known as the New York State Volunteer Fire Protection Emergency Reimbursement Account Act, which would reimburse volunteer fire and EMS companies for the purchase of personal protection equipment and lost revenue in the wake of the pandemic. COVID-19 safety restrictions have hampered volunteer companies' fundraising efforts.
Another Norris-sponsored bill would benefit volunteers as well as their employers by allowing volunteer firefighters to leave work for mandatory fire prevention or emergency medical training while also creating a tax incentive for those who hire volunteers.
“This would offset any lost wages employers may experience by allowing their employees to leave work for their firefighting or EMS responsibilities,” Norris said.
He also proposed legislation that would create a scholarship for volunteer firefighters and emergency medical responders and would allow for loan forgiveness of a volunteer's student loans.
Bair said he'd like to see the state go even further.
“Presently, the state does give volunteer firefighters and ambulance service people a $200 tax credit — and that might be great for a younger individual who doesn't pay a lot into the system, but for those of us with homes, $200 doesn't go far,” Bair said.
As is the case with volunteer companies throughout the state, at South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company, training is free and membership requirements are easily met. Applicants must be 18 years old with a high school diploma or 21 without a diploma, have a valid driver's license, be a resident of the city or town of Lockport or reside within reasonable response distance, not have any arson or felony convictions and not have any serious physical limitations that would hinder ability to perform duties.
Tase Jr. said new firefighters have to go through more than 350 hours of training, involving all aspects of the department, equipment and duties.
“You have to know how to run these million dollar pieces of apparatus,” Tase Jr. said, pointing at a fire truck. “That's where time constraints come from.”
FASNY director Andrew Pilecki of North Tonawanda said his association's goal is to find new ways to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters.
“It's a serious issue with the numbers going down, but it's nice that there's a task force being put together that realizes this is a serious concern,” Pilecki said.
“People are realizing volunteers are a great asset. They get up during the middle of the night, away from the dinner table, away from holidays, all to help their neighbors who are in distress.”
Norris said he's proud to have worked side-by-side with local volunteer fire officers to address their concerns over the past four years.
“I'm glad that the governor has signed a new law to help with this recruitment and retention effort, but we also need immediate help in order to ensure the safety of our communities,” he said.
“I strongly encourage the public to consider volunteering and learning more about the benefits associated with it. Our volunteer firefighters are the backbone of our communities and I thank them for their extraordinary service.”
