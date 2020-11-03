Lenny Thomas says he likes to take his time and do his research before he votes.
The lifelong Lockport resident hopes all of his fellow voters have done the same as the highly anticipated — and often contentious — 2020 presidential election comes to a close.
“I vote what person is best for the situation,” Thomas said. “People pick at me because I’m a registered Democrat, but I pick the best person for the situation, … When I vote, I look and I do my homework before I vote.”
His list of qualifications for "best candidate" includes past experiences, record of voting on the issues, experience level and, generally, what they believe in.
“Then I make my calculations,” Thomas said.
After making his calculations this year, Thomas said he's voting for Democrat Joe Biden for president. Part of the reason has to do with his disappointment over the current president's handling of the global pandemic.
“My mother is in the hospital for the coronavirus and she’s 80,” he said. “This is ridiculous. This is an epidemic where our most recent president tried to say it’s the Democrats trying to steal the election. Then he said it was a hoax. First he said it as two people who had it, then it was 15, then it was – this is a big hoax. This is what he said. It’s on recording, it’s not something I’m telling you that’s new. … Then he said to take bleach into our system.”
Thomas said he's also not thrilled with Trump's claims to have improved the nation's economy, suggesting his administration inherited much of the success from his predecessor, Barack Obama.
“He inherited the most affluent economy in the history of the United States and he said, ‘Look what I did.’ It’s like, you just got there. And he rolled with that for the entire four years,” Thomas said. “And now it’s going to crap, and he’s blaming it on the coronavirus. Apparently it wasn’t as strong of an economy as you thought it was.”
Not everyone is disappointed with Trump.
Tom Matusak, the Buffalo man behind the "Trump Trailer," which has been selling pro-Trump gear for the better part of the year at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda, said he hopes the president keeps his job because he believes he's America's best hope for a return to its best days.
“I grew up in a certain type of America I would want my grandkids to grow up in — stand for the flag, love the country, small representation and to keep the American Dream alive," said the 60-year-old Matusak. "I feel that with big government, too much regulation will kill the small businessman starting a small business and growing it. And the American Dream. The American Dream will be killed if if big government takes over.”
Matusak said he initially started the Trump Trailer because the events for his concession business were all cancelled due to the pandemic. When the pandemic began, he was in Florida at an event, which was later closed to keep people safe from contracting the virus. Once he made it back to Buffalo, he had to think of something to keep him from facing bankruptcy and he felt supporting the president was the best way to go.
He's garnered enough support this year to drive his decision to open a store called One Patriot at 87 Webster St. in the Lumber City. On the Trump Trailer’s Facebook page, he said One Patriot will be open through the holiday season, until Christmas.
Sandy Stevens, a North Tonawanda resident who was visiting the Trump Trailer on Monday, said she supported Trump in 2016 and is doing so again in 2020 because he's "done so much for everyday Americans."
Stevens said Trump has fended off attacks from media as well as COVID-19 and is still criss-crossing the country, talking to voters. She said she has nothing but respect for him given all that he’s done.
“He’s delivered on everything he promised and then some,” Stevens said. “I’m voting tomorrow, so I’m voting for him tomorrow. Some family members, I have a problem with some family members because they are just totally against him but the majority of the family is with him. I’d been a lifelong Democrat but in the last election, I changed to Republican. Most of my family doesn’t recognize them anymore.”
On the eve of Election Day, several Niagara County residents said they have already made up their minds between Trump and Biden.
Steve Schweichler, who described himself as a Democrat, said he is planning to vote for Trump this year because he no longer believes Democrats are aligned with the U.S. and its freedoms.
“There’s a whole ton of issues, like everything from last-minute abortion," he said. "Like, really? You’re going to carry a child for nine months and then abort it? The Democrat party have also been linked to all these Antifa and the riots, and they can’t say it's the wrong thing? Like the riots are wrong?”
Lockport resident Lindy Petrishin said she's also backing Trump, but she believes whichever candidate wins will inherit a country in a state of unrest.
“I am a registered Democrat and this country is a mess," she said.
Petrishin said she does not trust Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, whom she described as a "cheat" who has changed position several times.
"I’m sorry, but you have to vote Trump. If you listen to the man and hear him, he loves his country," she said.
ELECTION DAY
As is the case every year, the staff at the Lockport Union Sun & Journal will be updating voting results throughout the day on our website and announcing the winners of local races in instances where enough votes have been formally counted to officially declare victories.
Be sure and visit our website - www.lockportjournal.com - for up-to-date information on Election Day 2020.
