Laura Prosser said she feels privileged to wash the gravestones of veterans in Mt. Calvary Cemetery — and she’s not the only one.
After hearing of her quest to restore each headstone, Prosser was met with praise and criticism. Some people voiced their opinion on Facebook that the stones should be left alone and that Prosser could damage them with the use of chemicals, but just as many used the social media to say they were inspired by her actions.
Cookie Butcher, a resident on Summit Street and co-owner of the print shop Summit MSP, decided now was the time to do something about her own desire to clean up the final resting place of forgotten soldiers who fought for her freedoms.
“I guess you could say it is an act of love and really it is the respectful thing to do for the people and Civil War veterans that are in there. I have wanted to do this for a very long time, but thought that it would be too much for one or two people to take on,” Butcher said.
Spencer Pynn, a Boy Scout of Troop 4, also had his sights set on cleaning up the site.
“I just saw how it wasn’t being taken care of, so I wanted to do it for my Eagle Scout project,” Pynn said. “To give back to the community.”
David Lundy said that it’s been his dream since 1972 to clean up Mt. Calvary Cemetery, and in that year he, a 12-year-old scout, presented it to the Niagara County Legislature with another Boy Scout who has also since passed away named Tom Kinney.
“This was basically your Catholic cemetery in the 1850s-’60s,” Lundy said. “As I remember it, the county legislature invited me to one of their sessions and they said some nice things about me. Then everybody stood up and applauded and then they didn’t do anything!”
Prosser talked about how she cleans the stones.
“I start with a really gentle plastic scraper,” she said, taking things out of her bucket of cleaning tools. “Afterward, water and then the magic solution and that kills anything that’s been growing on this stone for decades and decades, and really whitens it. Over the course of a couple of weeks, when I come back, it’s going to look like it was set yesterday.”
Prosser said that the process of cleaning is very emotional, especially seeing the finished project.
“I feel like a lot of people, youth, should be doing something like this. You see kids who say they don’t want to get a job, or that’s too early to wake up to go to work,” Prosser said. “Then you see guys like this who were teenagers getting their legs blown off so you can have your freedom. You drive by someplace like this, it just didn’t sit right with me.”
