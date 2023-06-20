The City of Lockport will host its annual Independence Day Parade on July 3, and a fireworks display at Outwater Park on July 4.
The traditional parade comes with a celebrity twist this year, as Josh Vacanti, past participant in "The Voice" competition, will sing from the Salt & Light Festival float. In addition, the Lockport Community Band will perform.
So far, according to City Clerk Sarah K. Lanzo, parade participants include Lockport Little Loop, Niagara Clown Alley, Lockport Police Department, Lockport Fire Department, Niagara County Sheriff's Office and various local volunteer fire companies. To join the parade, call 716-439-6665 or email: info@lockportny.gov.
The parade from Veterans Memorial Park to One Locks Plaza is set to begin at 6 p.m. July 3.
The annual fireworks show at Outwater Park will begin at dusk on July 4. The rain date is July 5.
