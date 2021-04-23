The City of Lockport’s electronics recycling program is moving, according to City Clerk Paul K. Oates.
Electronic waste can still be dropped off at Harrison Place on Walnut Street on May 1 and May 15, the first and third Saturdays of the month, any time between 10 a.m. and noon.
Starting June 5, e-waste collection will be conducted in the city parking lot on Outwater Drive at Outwater Park, every first and third Saturday of the month. The hours of collection will be 9 a.m. to noon.
Old computers, laptops, TVs, monitors, printers, gaming consoles, DVR / DVD / VCR players, cable and satellite boxes, fax machines and more can be dropped off for recycling, free of charge. The program is for city residents only.
