Like the Town of Lockport did last year, the city is considering converting all street lighting to LED.
Two representatives of Wendel Engineering, senior associated principal Keith Krug and municipal services manager Adam Tabelski, presented the projected costs of conversion to the Common Council on Wednesday.
There are 2,094 street lights in the city owned by New York State Electric & Gas, according to Krug and Tabelski. The projected cost to buy back the light fixtures and install and maintain LED lights is about $2 million.
The city currently pays in excess of $300,000 a year to NYSEG for street lighting. Its estimated net savings from conversion to LED, over a 25-year period, is $4.23 million.
The timeline to complete the conversion is about 18 months, Krug said, adding that a Wendel-managed LED conversion project in Lancaster, affecting about 2,500 street lights, took about 25 months.
If the city puts the project out to bid this spring, the project could be completed by the end of 2022, Tabelski said.
The industry standard estimated life expectancy of LED street lights is 25 years.
Also during the council's Wednesday work session, Tom Callahan, owner of the Niagara Zipper, was given permission to begin beautification efforts around the Gooding Street-based zip line enterprise. The business is operated under a special use permit previously granted by the council. Callahan's proposal to install decorative flags along the pathway to the zip line was put on hold pending input from the city building inspection department; there are questions about what's allowed, what isn't and a possible limit on the number of flags on the property.
Follow John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.