Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy. Partly cloudy skies early giving way to light rain in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.