The Lockport Youth Board has organized an interesting activity to keep city youths entertained. "Lock City I Spy" is on through Aug. 18.
"It was the only thing I could come up with for the kids this summer that was touchless," Youth Board member Kathy O'Keefe said.
O'Keefe hit up businesses, organizations and individuals to pick a tree in the city and decorate it based on a theme. In each tree there is one specific item that the children have to find. Items are not to be removed from the trees, she noted.
Decorators were asked to "trim" their trees high enough so the items can't be taken away easily, but low enough that the children can see them.
The reception from the community has been good, O'Keefe said.
The beauty of Lock City I Spy is it's a game any child can play, she suggested. Not every child plays sports and pandemic restrictions discourage group events like craft sessions.
Youths who play the game are asked to record the items they found in the trees and drop off their map at Windsor Village, city hall or the Altro Park office. The maps will be checked to see whether the participants found the correct items and prizes will be distributed.
A list with the locations and themes of the trees and clues to the hidden items can be found at facebook.com/events/588166518757460.
