The City of Lockport has secured just over $3 million in grant funding to advance a variety of infrastructure improvement projects, according to Mayor Michelle Roman.
Last week the city got word that it was awarded $1.5 million from the Green Initiative Program, which will fund streetscape enhancements in the Pine and South street areas. Drainage improvements will be made as part of the enhancements, Roman said.
The city also was awarded a $1 million grant through the state's Water Quality Improvement Program and $531,120 through the state Water Infrastructure Improvement Act to update its wastewater treatment plant so that it conforms with new requirements.
To treat wastewater in the future, Roman said, the city has chosen to go with UV radiation disinfection rather than chlorine, which requires 24-hour staffing and is not as environmentally friendly. She added that the city has qualified for a 0% interest loan to cover the balance of the bill for updating the treatment plant.
In addition, through the latest round of funding from the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council, the city secured a $30,000 grant to develop an engineering plan that addresses flooding issues in the Market Street area. An engineering plan is a requirement of applying for a larger grant to fund remedial work, Roman said.
Finally, the Ralph Wilson Foundation awarded the city a $500,000 grant for "gateway" improvements on Canal Street. Roman said a bike repair station, with air for filling tires and some tools for minor repairs, is to be installed between Zimmie's Tire and Steamworks Coffee, tentatively beginning in April.
