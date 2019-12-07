The Lock City Sound, formerly know as the Lock City Glee Club, will be performing a collection of Christmas and seasonal music during December and January.
The men's choral group has been welcoming the holidays with song for more than 50 years with traditional and modern versions of seasonal favorites and is currently under the direction of Drew Burke with Debby Hutter accompaniment.
With local business support, these free concerts will be held:
• Community Christmas Concert — 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at St. John's Catholic Church, 168 Chestnut St.
• Festival Of Lights – 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at Fatima Shrine, 1023 Swann Road, Youngstown
• Community Winter Market — 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 21 at Harrison Place, 210 Walnut and Washburn
• Augustana Lutheran Church — 3 p.m. Jan. 4 at 3143 Eggert Road, Tonawanda
Members include men of all ages and experience ranges from teenagers to retirees, from first time singers to music majors. New voices always welcome at Monday rehearsals 7 to 9 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church 7145 Fieldcrest Drive, Lockport.
Visit LockCitySound.com for more information.
