The Lock City Sound will present a series of four holiday concerts around Niagara County beginning next weekend.
Admission to all concerts is free of charge. This is the concert schedule:
— 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at What's the Point Ministries, 409 Plain St., Lewiston.
— 6 p.m. Dec. 10, in concert with the Lockport Chorale at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 168 Chestnut St., Lockport.
— 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Hess Road Wesleyan Church, 2514 Hess Road Appleton.
— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Lockport Community Farmers Market, 140 South St.
Lock City Sound, formerly known as the Lock City Glee Club, is supported by the Grigg Lewis Foundation and Arts Services Inc.
