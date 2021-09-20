Lock City water-sewer forum set for Thursday

Lockport city officials will conduct a public forum on the city’s water and sewer infrastructure on Thursday. A representative of the state Department of Environmental Conservation will join employees of the engineering, water and sewer departments to share information and answer questions.
The forum in Common Council chambers will begin at 6 p.m. The discussion will center on the history of the city’s infrastructure, its current status, and future plans relating to water and sewer needs, according to City Clerk Paul K. Oates. There will also be information for property owners seeking to mitigate or prevent future water and sewer issues, as well as tips on how to protect property.
LCTV will broadcast the forum live on Spectrum channel 1303, at LCTV.net, and on FM 90.9. The forum also will be offered through the company's On Demand feature online.
Those who can't attend the forum but want to ask questions should submit the questions to Oates, at poates@lockportny.gov, before 3 p.m. Thursday.
