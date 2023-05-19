The identity of Lock Tender No. 10 seated on the staircase at the Flight of Five remnants will be revealed Saturday during the annual Lock Tenders Tribute.
“No. 10” is one of 14 real-life, late 19th century local characters being immortalized in phases by sculptor Susan Geissler, who used an un-captioned 1897 photograph by F.B. Clench as her template. While work on the bronze sculptures progressed, a group of Locks Heritage District volunteers formed a “Hidden Figures” team to identify the 12 lock tenders and one child in the Clench photograph, and track their descendants.
Until recently, the team had been unable to positively identify Lock Tender No. 10. He was the only one still unnamed.
So, who was he?
Dave Kinyon, LHD chair, says if you want to be among the first to find out, you’ll join in the festivities Saturday morning in the Locks Heritage District.
At 10 a.m. at Erie Canal Discovery Center, 24 Church St., the 18th annual Key to the Locks Award will be presented to Charlie Begley, Locks Heritage District docent and Step Back In Time player.
After that, a procession to the locks will commence and flowers will be laid at Lock Tenders Tribute Monument.
Locking demonstrations at the restored Flight of Five remnants will follow.
In conjunction with the tribute, and the opening of the 2023 Erie Canal navigation season today, Lockport Community Farmers Market is returning to Canal Street.
