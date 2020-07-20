US&J FILE PHOTOAt the Lock Tenders Tribute ceremony this past May, a crowd gathered to watch as boats were locked through the Flight of Five canal locks for the first time in 100 years. The Locks Heritage District Corporation, which oversees the restored locks, secured a couple of wooden bateaux on loan to demonstrate the locking-through process to visitors this year. It hopes to have a larger, Durham-style wooden craft to use in demonstrations next year.