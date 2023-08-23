The first-ever Lockfest will take place in front of Lockview Plaza, 21 Main St., from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Organizer Franklin Rezarch, owner-operator of B&D Bagels & Locks, said he was determined to pull off a community event this summer. He’s committed to creating events throughout 2024 and figured Lockfest could be his trial run.
“I would like to do a lot of things, but I can’t, so I set myself to do one good event and that’ll make it easier for next year,” he said.
Rezarch got in touch with Grace Platt, program director of Lockport Main Street Inc., who just so happened to be planning an event for children on the same weekend.
“In the beginning of the year Lockport Main Street wanted to do a family fun festival. I was planning to do a kids carnival on (August) 26th and then he approached me about Sunday, so I was like, ‘Let’s join forces,’” Platt said. “So, we’ve been meeting, but it’s really Franklin’s brain child.”
Lockfest will feature a Kids Zone, with a kids’ market, crafts and games, live music, food trucks, a beer garden by Gonzos, local vendors, and demonstrations by “Team Taylor.” Students of J.T.’s (Joe Taylor’s) Mixed Martial Arts will show off what they know on punching bags, ladders and hurdles.
“We’ll show basically how the kids’ classes go, as well as basic self defense,” Taylor said.
Scheduled music acts are the Working Man String Band, for which Rezarch plays guitar, Joe Ferchen, Northend Revival and “special guest” Joshua Vacanti.
At the Kids Zone, free activities include face painting, water balloon toss, bracelet making, rock painting and clay crafting. Hula hoop making is an activity, too, but crafters must purchase the supplies.
The kids’ market at the Kids Zone will be staffed by Lockport’s youngest entrepreneurs: so far, a painter, a caricaturist, and a lemonade stand operator who want to show off, and maybe make a few bucks off, their crafts and talents. As of Tuesday, spots were still available; to book two hours of table time at the kids’ market, text Britnie Stoll at 716-430-4015.
Fidelis Health Care plans to park its RV at Lockfest, and in addition to hosting lots of games and information about health care, staff will be on hand to help people reauthorize their Medicare coverage.
The P3 Center will provide young families a place to rest, along with “baby bundles” consisting of diapers, wipes and resource information for new parents.
EPIC (Every Person Influences Children) will be present to promote its new location at 175 Walnut Street, Suite 5.
Vendors will include a local winery, a local distiller, a jewelry maker and Local Roots farm, as well as B&D Bagels & Locks, which is serving soft pretzels and nacho fixings.
