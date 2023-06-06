Months of hard work by Starpoint High School students have paid off in the form of a blue buffalo.
The high school’s Locked-In to Lock-Out Cancer Club presented a donation of $21,000 to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center on Tuesday morning at the high school.
In turn, Roswell gave the school a blue buffalo statue that will now be on display outside the doors of the auditorium.
“It’s not about recognition, but it’s just a reminder and motivator to get students involved,” Jessica Haskill, teacher and club adviser, said.
Every year the club hosts an overnight lock-in for students at the high school and collects donations for cancer research.
This year’s total raised marks the club’s highest single-year collection. The club has raised more than $146,000 since it was established 11 years ago.
The club partnered with the Courage of Carly Fund, a group that supports pediatric cancer research.
Chuck Collard, Carly’s father and a Roswell board member, said it’s a “win-win” for the school and his group.
“When they give back, they improve and support our mission. It also gives them the opportunity to do things for other people as well,” Collard said.
Kate Kenyon, a senior, was this year’s club chair. She recalled first hearing about the club while she was still in elementary school and knew she wanted to be involved once she started high school.
“Everyone has been impacted by cancer in some way and that was just kind of a driving point for me to get involved and really work hard,” Kenyon said.
Kenyon was responsible for leading donation efforts as well as organizing the lock-in event that occurred in March, the club’s first since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We really had to figure out a way to kind of get everyone to want to go this year because they haven’t heard of it since they came into the high school,” she said.
The club made a video to promote the lock-in that was shared throughout the school community. Their efforts didn’t go unnoticed, she said, as 330 students attended the event.
At Tuesday morning’s event, Kenyon passed on the torch to junior Derek Kneeppel, who will be the club’s chair next school year.
“It definitely was a surprise, I was not expecting that,” Kneeppel said. “From the experiences I had this year being in it, I know what to bring in, obviously, seeing what Kate did with the program and just building on top of that.”
