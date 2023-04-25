Common Council President Paul Beakman reads an Arbor Day proclamation by the Mayor of Lockport during a gathering near the Lions Club monument off Market Street, where Syringa Vulgaris were planted in observance of Arbor Day 2022. Arbor Day 2023 will be observed Friday with tree plantings at Lockport High School, the Kenan Center, Outwater Park and the GM-Lockport plant.