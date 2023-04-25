The city of Lockport has been observing Arbor Day with various tree plantings since 2017. This year is no different, as more than 100 trees will be planted with support from public and private entities.
Lockport is a Tree City USA community, a designation awarded by the Arbor Day Foundation in exchange for an organized effort to maintain and increase tree cover. Tree City USA communities have a formal Arbor Day celebration, and in the city, the festivities will take place in four locales on Friday:
• 8:25 a.m. at the front entrance to Lockport High School, 250 Lincoln Ave.
• 9:30 a.m. at the Kenan Center’s Montessori School, 433 Locust St.
• 10:30 a.m. at Outwater Park
• 11:30 at the GM plant, 200 Upper Mountain Road
Lockport Lions Club’s pledge for Arbor Day will cover the placement of four trees along Market Street adjacent to the Lions monument.
Lockport Main Street Inc. is adding a number of trees downtown, after its GoFundMe campaign, launched in March, raised more than $1,000.
The City of Lockport itself is having 60 trees planted in the South Street neighborhood, after receiving a grant of $22,075 from the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Tree Planting in Disadvantaged Communities program. These will replace ash trees lost to the Emerald Ash Borer.
“Arbor Day is an annual re-commitment to improving the quality of life for our residents, businesses and visitors by planting trees in various locations across the city. We appreciate the community partners whose efforts make this successful event so meaningful and impactful,” Mayor Michelle Roman stated in a Monday news release.
Local businesses, organizations and residents are invited to celebrate Arbor Day by planting trees themselves.
