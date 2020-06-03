Lockport Arby's supports local foundation

Sam Schiappa is no stranger to food.
As the owner of several Arby's Restaurants in Erie and Niagara County, he can certainly comment on the need for quality food during a crisis or any other time, but it wasn't just food that caught his attention when looking for a suitable charity.
Across the country, 3,100 Arby's were nominating other 510c3 organizations for a few grants to continue their work as part of their restaurant chain's Childhood Hunger Campaign
Schiappa chose the Morlock Foundation, which had recently opened a food pantry on Genesee Street in downtown Lockport. The foundation works with families and children affected by hunger, domestic violence, disease and more. Out of all those nominations, the Morlock Foundation was awarded a $2,500 grant, which was presented by the Lockport Arby's.
"They deal with childhood hunger, family crisis, domestic violence, most things to do with the family," Schiappa said. "It's not only a food pantry, which it is, but they focus on families. It seemed like the perfect thing because Arby's is always considering families."
Schiappa also noted it's been 37 years since owners of Arby's Restaurants have been able to nominate local charities.
"It's always been done nationally," he said. "They would send it to the food bank in downtown Buffalo, and you never know where it goes. You're a small player. Here, I have this feeling that we're a big player."
The Morlock Foundation's website contains a variety of programming and offers help for families suffering trauma. It also works one on one with clients to suit their own needs. The website states, on average, there are 73 open cases that individuals can apply to get the help they need.
"We envision a future where individuals and families do not fall between the cracks but have the ability to get help through community services," reads the group's mission statement.
Schiappa said he was happy his company could help.
"I'm only the middle man, I want no credit. They picked a few cities, and we were one of those cities," he said.
