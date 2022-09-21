Keah Brown, a journalist and disability rights activist residing in Lockport, recently had a children’s book published.
She describes “Sam’s Super Seats” as a love letter to the friend she wished she had when she was a child: “Someone who knows it’s all right to need help and to ask for help from the people who love you.”
The book is based on her memories of places and things like mall benches, which she would use as a child when she got too tired. Brown has cerebral palsy, and with this disability, for her, comes difficulty of motion. She got tired quickly and would often rest on benches — where her character, Sam, sits in her book.
When “Sam’s Super Seats” was about to be published, Brown’s publisher gave her a choice of illustrators and she chose Sharee Miller, whose work she adores.
“It’s really beautiful when you see the people you made up come to life,” Brown said.
Learning to live with cerebral palsy has been a process for Brown. She says she had an idyllic childhood in Lockport, but in her teen years and early 20s she faced challenges, many of them her own creation.
“I thought I had to tear myself down and be mean to myself to be ready for other people being mean to me,” she said in a Tuesday phone interview.
Through therapy and a daily exercise in which she would state four things she liked about herself, Brown gradually turned herself around.
In 2017 she made a hashtag #DisabledandCute that went viral. In 2019, “The Pretty One,” her book of essays was published. The book centered around living in Lockport with a non-disabled fraternal twin sister, the “pretty one,” and Brown’s own journey toward feeling valued as herself.
Recently Brown turned 31 and is happy being on the other side of those teen years; she says she wouldn’t go back to high school if they paid her.
“I like waking up every day, being excited about waking up and having the day,” she said.
Brown, who has a degree in journalism from SUNY Fredonia, has been published in places that surprise her, including Glamour, Allure and InStyle.
Brown writes about disability issues, as well as woman’s rights and gives her take on the issues of the day from her viewpoint as a Black, Queer woman living with a disability. She also has a Young Adult book coming out soon and is working on the screenplay of a musical.
She doesn’t credit herself for having the power to persist and succeed, though. The credit for that goes to the people who saw something in her before she saw it herself. When she was finally ready to go for it, they were waiting for her, she said.
“I am very grateful for people and places that Lockport has allowed me to know and have great relationships with great people,” Brown said. “Despite the hardships, if it wasn’t for the people around me, I wouldn’t be who I am. and a lot of them are people in Lockport.”
