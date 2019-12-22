Over the past 20 years, the Lockport Barge Canal Optimists Club has donated 1,700 winter items to help needy children in the Lockport City School District survive Western New York's brutal winters.
Renee Knight, a board member of the Lockport Barge Canal Optimist Club, said the organization has been hosting the drive for 20 years, and originally they knit the gloves and hats themselves, but as they got older, they started looking for alternatives.
"When we were all younger and I could see and a lot of my friends could see we would knit. But those days are over," Knight said. "Now, we've become extremely good shoppers."
As soon as the winter season is over, Knight and her follow club members start the search for next year's donations.
"As soon as the winter season is over and everything goes on sale, we shop like maniacs," Knight said.
Three baskets, and possibly a fourth if the need is there, are donated to the Lockport City School District each year by Knight and her club. Knight said the first is donated around Thanksgiving, the second in December and the third in February.
"If they need more they've got my phone number ... I always do three. If there is a crisis we come up with four. But usually it's three and then I have a little head start for the next round," Knight said.
Earlier this month, the Lockport school board formally accepted the December basket at the Dec. 11 meeting.
Once the items are donated, they are given to the school nurses and are to be donated at the discretion of the elementary school nurses.
Superintendent Michelle Bradley said the nurses have "an incredible pulse on the needs of the students."
Knight said the nurses are "delighted" each year with the baskets.
"I mean it's heartbreaking when you see kids that don't have (gloves and mittens), and unfortunately that's increased in Lockport over the years. As it has in many communities, So the need is definitely there," Knight said.
Knight also praised the school nurses.
"We have wonderful school nurses in our school district. We really do. And they really care about the kids and they'll know exactly where they go," Knight said.
