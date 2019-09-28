Harriett J. Smith will be doing what a lot of Western New Yorkers will be doing this afternoon.
The Lockport resident will be huddling around the television with family members and friends, rooting for her favorite football team — the Buffalo Bills.
They will all be hoping that today is the day the Bills finally take down "THAT" team, the one from New England that has caused them so much heartache for the last decade or so.
While this region certainly has a healthy share of football fans and Bills backers, few can boast the kind of longevity Smith has enjoyed.
The East High Street resident — who celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday — developed a lasting interest in football while watching games with her husband and, later, her sons. She has been experiencing the ups and downs of professional football in Buffalo for decades now.
Will this year finally be different?
Can the Bills come up with a big win today?
Smith certainly hopes so and, in fact, she may even be willing to bet on it, if you are interested.
"I think they have a chance," said Smith, referring to the Bills who take on the New England Patriots this afternoon. "They always have a chance. Until the fat lady sings, it's never over."
"They are a new team," she added, noting that this year's Bills are off to a good start at 3-0. "They've got to learn to play better as a team. Sometimes I feel like (quarterback Josh) Allen is the whole team and they'd be better off if he brought the whole team together."
While she obviously prefers the Bills, she admits to being an admirer of one of the team's biggest foes - Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
"I admire him a lot," she said. "I like the fact that he has played for so many years and has never been severely injured. I just love the way he throws the ball."
On the subject of throwing a football, Harriett has some experience.
She played quarterback herself while growing up in her hometown of Corry, Pennsylvania.
"I played football with the boys on the sand lot," she said. "I was the only girl playing. I always played quarterback because I could throw the football way down the field."
That's not all she could do.
Smith - who graduated from high school in 1937 - started playing organized sports of all kinds at a young age. She recalls winning running competitions and other community-wide athletic contests held on holidays like Labor Day in her hometown. As a high schooler, she took up baseball, softball and basketball, games she continued to enjoy as an adult.
After she moved to Niagara Falls with her husband and became a mom, Smith continued playing basketball, earning a spot on a semi-professional team that operated out of Buffalo. She played for "The Kilmers," which was the name the team took because that was the name of the company that sponsored them.
"I played anything they wanted me to play but usually guard or forward. I never played center," she said.
"I was born to do it," she added. "I didn't play for competition. I played for the love of the game."
When she wasn't busy competing on an athletic field or court, she kept busy working and raising a family. She and her husband, Jess, raised seven children - five boys and two girls. Today, Harriett has 17 grand children, 20 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.
Smith worked at Harrison Radiator in Lockport for more than a decade before her retiring at age 62.
When her work days were over, she applied more focus to another athletic pursuit - the challenging and often frustrating game of golf. She played until she turned 95. She remains an avid fan, regularly watching pro golfers on television.
"I love the game and I love watching it," she said.
While it's not unusual these days for men and women to have equal footing where participating in sports is concerned, Smith was clearly ahead of her time when it came to giving the boys a run for their on the football field, or any other playing field or court for that matter.
"Now all the girls are like I am," she said. "When I was younger, they wouldn't ever hang around with me because I played with all the boys and all that stuff."
"All I know is that I loved it, every bit of it," she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.