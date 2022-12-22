BK 122122

The exterior of Burger King restaurant, 5720 S. Transit Road, was struck by a moving vehicle Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported and the damage to the building is considered minor, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The building housing Burger King on South Transit Road sustained "cosmetic" damage Wednesday after it was struck by a moving vehicle.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the building exterior was hit by a 2019 Ford as its operator, an 85-year-old female driver, attempted to park it. The driver reportedly mistook the accelerator pedal for the brake pedal. The incident occurred about 2:10 p.m.

No injuries to the driver or restaurant occupants were reported, the sheriff's office said. The Town of Lockport Building Inspector determined the damage to the building was "non-structural and cosmetic only in nature."

