The building housing Burger King on South Transit Road sustained "cosmetic" damage Wednesday after it was struck by a moving vehicle.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the building exterior was hit by a 2019 Ford as its operator, an 85-year-old female driver, attempted to park it. The driver reportedly mistook the accelerator pedal for the brake pedal. The incident occurred about 2:10 p.m.
No injuries to the driver or restaurant occupants were reported, the sheriff's office said. The Town of Lockport Building Inspector determined the damage to the building was "non-structural and cosmetic only in nature."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.