Lockport Blue starts on Monday

From preschoolers to senior citizens, basketball courts to a hockey arena and every possible age group and venue in between; the fourth annual Lockport Blue Community and Law Enforcement engagement campaign kicks off on Monday at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School.
The Emmet Belknap event begins at 8:30 and is student-led, from painstaking organization through event participation. Student musicians and speakers will be highlighted at the all-school assembly that will feature a solemn flag raising, tribute to fallen officers and breakfast with local law enforcement following the ceremony.
The remainder of the month will be packed with events and activities designed to enable meaningful interaction between community residents and local law enforcement from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and Lockport Police Department.
On tap are activities at North Park Middle School, Anna Merritt Elementary School, Lockport High School West, Roy B. Kelley Elementary School, Lockport High School, Starpoint Central School, DeSales Catholic School, the Dale Association and Cornerstone Hockey Arena.
As a result of multiple requests from the community, Lockport Blue will expand from a one-month campaign to a year-round grassroots initiative, allowing community and citizen groups, schools and organizations to host their own interactive events and educational activities with local law enforcement agencies, according to Lockport Blue Co-Founder Mary Brennan-Taylor.
Ellen Martin, co-founder added, “In past years, there were more schools and organizations requesting to host events than there were days in the month. Over the last three years the community hosted over 90 Lockport Blue events. This will give everyone an opportunity to participate throughout the year at times that work for them.
Double-sided Lockport Blue yard signs are available for purchase at $10 from Ace Spalding Hardware, 215 Davison Road, Lockport.
