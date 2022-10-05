In Mayor Michelle Roman’s newly released 2023 city budget proposal, the city tax rate is 39% lower than the current rate ,due to the citywide revaluation project that was wrapped up earlier this year. Total assessed value came in at $1.16 billion, about $400 million more than the 2022 value.
The proposed 2023 budget also shows a 2% increase in the tax levy.
On the expenditure side, Finance Director Tim Russo said four more firefighters will be hired, to replace those who were laid off in 2014. The payroll increase is $350,000.
Another new position is proposed in the engineering department. An assistant to the director of engineering is budgeted at $46,000 for a roughly 10-month term. The new hire would work with the city’s Geographic Information System (GIS) to determine which water pipes in the city are made of lead to conform with state guidance on the issue.
GIS is an electronic database in which city workers can see where infrastructure assets are located, such as water and sewer lines.
Roman’s budget also sets aside $330,000 to refund tax overcharges in the event a property owner gets a court ruling reducing their 2023 assessed value. According to Russo, that sum accounts for the worst case scenario in which the city has to issue refunds to every commercial property owner that’s challenging their assessment in state Supreme Court now.
The budget assumes currently inflated prices for things such as gas will stay high in 2023.
“Hopefully (prices) will go down, but with gas we’re never sure what it may be next year,” Russo said.
One expenditure not factored into the budget presently is the cost of restarting ambulance service by Lockport Fire Department.
Recommendations of the Ambulance Ad-Hoc Committee are listed in the budget appendix, Russo said, and the Common Council will hear from auditors at Freed Maxick later this month on the subject of restoring ambulance transport, but currently the service is not reflected in Roman’s budget.
Saying ambulance service is integral to the city and its residents, council President Paul Beakman pledged, “something has to be done soon. The money will be there.”
