Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County has released the Veggie Van’s mobile market schedule, slated to begin this Wednesday in Lackawanna and Thursday in the City of Niagara Falls.
The Veggie Van is a mobile farmers market that brings fresh produce to neighborhoods with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
In 2018, approximately 7,500 pounds of produce was delivered to low-access communities via the Veggie Van. Now entering its fourth year of operation, the Veggie Van has partnered with McCollum Orchards in Lockport and Hiller Farm in Burt to provide fresh and local produce for the Veggie Van. Additionally, produce will also be provided later in the season through CCE’s Beginner Farmer Training Program, a hands-on certificate program for aspiring and beginning farmers.
Lackawanna and parts of the City of Niagara Falls are considered food deserts — areas where residents have limited access to fresh, healthy and affordable foods. The Veggie Van aims to combat hunger and reduce food insecurity by traveling to designated areas where community members do not have a grocery store nearby. Residents might otherwise need to travel over a mile to get to the nearest grocery store to purchase healthy produce.
The Veggie Van accepts cash payments, EBT, Double Up Food Bucks, and Farmers Market Nutrition Program Checks. For more information on the Veggie Van, including its special events schedule, visit cceniagaracounty.org.
2019 Niagara Falls schedule, Thursdays through Sept. 26, excluding Aug. 1:
• 10 to 11 a.m. — St. John de LaSalle parking lot, 8600 Buffalo Ave.
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — John Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Parke Blvd.
• 1 to 2 p.m. — Carolyn's House/YWCA, 542 6th St.
• 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Niagara Falls Public Library, 1425 Main Street
Funding for the Veggie Van is made possible through CCE’s Creating Healthy Schools and Communities grant, funded by the New York State Department of Health. The 5-year grant was award to CCE-Niagara to foster healthy communities in Niagara Falls and Lackawanna.
