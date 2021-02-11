Lockport Business Association has announced a new slate of volunteer board members for the years 2021 and 2022.
The officers are: Martina Fern of Niagara Hospice, president; Thomas Sy, Town of Lockport economic development director, vice president; Patricia Barrows, retired marketing executive, secretary; Valarie Kruse of AAA Tax and Business Services Inc., treasurer; and Julie Jones and Benjamin Rappa of Evans Bank, and Reanna Richner of ServPro, at large members.
The 46-year-old association supports businesses and nonprofit organizations in the town and city of Lockport.
“We are excited to have a new slate of innovative board members who will advance the mission of the Lockport Business Association. This broad range of talents on our board will ensure that area companies will find exceptional value in a membership,” said Barrows, a former board chair and long-time association member.
• • •
With its new leadership slate, LBA also announced its backing of a new, quarterly webinar series. The presentations are targeted to the “new normal” of business life; the topics include human resources, social media and cybersecurity.
“Companies are looking for quality information they can implement immediately,” Tom Sy said. “We are vetting the presentations to make sure that our members receive timely and relevant data when they attend an LBA-sponsored webinar.”
The first webinar, “Top People Issues Surrounding the Pandemic,” is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 18. The presenter is Liz Warren, executive vice president of human resources at ESC – Employer Services Corporation. Tickets are free and can be found at www.bit.ly/LBAWebinar12021 .
