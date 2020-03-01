Lockport CARES has picked a new interim executive director who has set a goal of reopening the organization's second residence to increase the amount of homeless they can take in.
Long-time founding director Marty Nagy retired from the position of executive at the end of October.
Kevin Wing, 65, has been chosen by the board of directors to serve as the interim executive director. Wing explained that when he inquired about the job he didn't know if he would or could remain permanently.
"I'm not sure what's going to happen, but the board and I have decided we're going to have some more discussions to see if this can lead into a permanent spot," Wing said.
He said he decided to apply for the position after reading a Union-Sun & Journal article announcing Nagy's retirement.
"I thought, 'Gee I wonder if that's a role that I could help with?' " Wing said.
He added that at this stage of his life serving the community where there is a need is what's important for him.
"Sometimes I think our callings come from the community in which we serve, and I really felt like that was the case with Lockport CARES," Wing observed.
Wing began as executive director at the beginning of the year.
"It's been good. The house and the organization runs absolutely amazingly," Wing said, adding that of the 50 volunteers he rarely hears of anyone who can't make their shift.
Wing said his main goal during his tenure is to reopen Lockport CARES original shelter at 192 Genesee Street because there is a need for both shelters to be used. 188 Genesee has nine beds and 192 Genesee has 11 beds.
"We turned down over 100 guests from June of 2019 to about the middle of January ... simply because we didn't' have the space ... I was shocked at the number of homeless (people) there are in this area," Wing said. "And these are people ... maybe two paychecks away from falling on hard time. Men with degrees. Men with jobs that maybe they made a bad choice and now they are stuck. Or maybe they got evicted."
The house doesn't need work, but rather what's needed is volunteers. Wing said about a dozen or so volunteers would be required, and he's confident they can get the necessary volunteers to open the house on April 1, the date he's shooting for.
Wing, who is a Kenmore and Tonawanda native, has lived in the Town of Lockport for more than 10 years, and has a background in faith-based community organizations. Wing used to be the executive director of Isaiah 61, a faith-based vocational training program, with the organization going with another executive director at the beginning of last year.
Wing said what drives him doing the community work is the desire to give back to god.
"Jesus said if we give to the least and we give to those who are the most needy we are actually giving to god," Wing said. "So, that's what really drives me."
When Wing talked with Nagy she advised him to keep Christianity and letting people know they are loved central to Lockport CARES.
In a previous interview with the US&J, Nagy told the newspaper the concept of Lockport Community Action Response Emergency Shelter (CARES) was created in 2007 when the community became aware of the need for a homeless shelter.
"A lot of people couldn't get to Buffalo or Niagara Falls to get houses, shelter. We had nothing here," Nagy said.
Before Lockport CARES, churches would give money to those in need for a hotel room for a night or two.
