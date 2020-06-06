Lockport CARES is set to re-open June 15 at its 188 Genesee St. shelter, with modifications, to accept men, women and families experiencing emergency homelessness.
Beginning with a 7 p.m. shift, June 15 guests will be welcomed into our shelter from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. seven days a week. This new modification will continue for 30 days and then be re-considered based on safety factors and overall effectiveness of the shelter.
Guests will still call the emergency shelter intake number 716-939-0926 and follow the intake procedures as before with a few new protocols following Center for Disease Control and Department of Health guidelines. In addition, in order for us to allow each person or family unit to have a designated bathroom, we will limit the number of guests/family units to three at any given time.
Guests will be fed a light meal when they arrive and provided a packaged breakfast of fruit, bottled drink and breakfast bars, etc. when they leave in the morning. Guests will still be able to stay for 10 business days plus two weekends.
The organization stopped its housing services in mid-March amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
