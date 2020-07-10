Lockport CARES reopened its doors to the community last month, with changes to the operations to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Director Kevin Wing said the board of directors made the decision to close the local homeless shelter on March 16 and the last guest left on March 23.
“People need to keep in mind that we are not a government agency, so we don’t have large paid staff. We don’t have nurses. We don’t have medical personnel. The vast majority of the folks that are direct care personnel are volunteers. And then we have anywhere from 50 to 60 volunteers that would visit the home at any time over the course of a month. And so for our guests to be exposed to that number of folks throughout their two week stay we felt like it put our guests in a bad spot, but it also exposed our volunteers to added risk as well. Keep in mind, a large number of our volunteers are of that vulnerable age,” Wing said when asked why the shelter felt it necessary to close.
Wing noted they were still manning the intake phone to redirect people to other locations that were still open.
“We felt it was important for us to continue to hear from local residents if there was still a demanding need, as well as offer alternatives for them because there were like one or two places that were still allowing for guests in Niagara County,” Wing said.
Wing said during the pandemic and closure the organization was at or below average intake calls.
“There wasn’t a lot of evidence that we were getting more calls. In fact, it was probably at or below average, which was surprising actually to me,” Wing said.
Another reason Wing observed for them needing to be closed is the lack of places for people to go to during the day when they would be asked to leave.
“A lot of their places where they could go hang out ended ... We would be exiting them to a black hole,” Wing said.
Lockport CARES finally reopened on June 15 and they have reduced their capacity to three units to ensure that they all had a bathroom of their own.
“You could have one person in that room or you could have a family and then they are in that room,” Wing said.
When a guest wants to come they must first answer some wellness questions over the phone and then they have their temperature taken with a infrared scanner when they arrive. The person is then issued a mask from Lockport CARES and 10 gloves and new clothes.
Wing said so far it has gone “really, really well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.