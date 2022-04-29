Lockport was in the Arbor Day spirit Friday as several tree plantings occurred throughout the city. Plantings happened near the Lions Club monument on Market Street, the Kenan Center, Outwater Memorial Park, and at the General Motors plant. The Lockport High School botany club also conducted several plantings in the city.
An ornamental lilac tree was planted near the Lions Club Monument at the corner of Market and Vine streets. The tree was acquired with a grant to the Niagara County Soil and Water Conservation District, which also provided the tree for Outwater Memorial Park.
Dave Reckahn, with the Niagara County Soil and Water Conservation District, said that they were provided a grant from the U.S. Forest Service in order to plant more trees. They intend to plant 400 trees in Niagara County over the next three years. Lockport and Niagara Falls are planting 100 trees each, and the remaining 200 are being planted elsewhere in Niagara County.
“We received the grant to help replace tree’s that have been killed by the emerald ash borer,” said Reckahn. “We’re also trying to make the communities more resilient to future damage, by spreading the species out so that blights won’t get that one species.”
Mike O’Malley, president of the Lockport Lions Club, said he was happy to provide the space to plant the tree.
“Lockport is turning from industry more to recreation and tourism, and is beautifying the area,” said O’Malley. “This just helps that cause for the community.”
Children from the Montessori preschool program sang a song to commemorate the planting of an eastern redbud tree at Daisy’s Adventure Garden at the Kenan Center.
“We are very much about learning inside our environment and outside our environment,” said Montessori program director Jennifer Anzalone. “We often talk about nature and the importance of taking care of our Earth, and this is just another way learning can happen both outside and inside.”
This is the second time the Montessori school has participated in an Arbor Day celebration.
