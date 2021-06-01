On the steps of city hall, the Pride flag was raised under the City of Lockport’s flag at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, with about 30 people joining in the ceremony.
“We are celebrating LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning) as part of our community,” Mayor Michelle Roman said. “For the whole month of June this is going to be flying at city hall. Thank you for coming out and participating in this wonderful day!”
Added Ronald Piaseczny, president and founder of Niagara Pride, an education and awareness group for LGBTQ issues in Niagara County, “Last year this was Niagara Pride’s first initiative with the City of Lockport,” Piaseczny said. “We’re honored to do this flag raising again this year and going forward. We want to continue this tradition to showcase the diversity within Niagara County.”
Taking in the ceremony Tuesday was Katie Kalls, a Lockport native. “I’m just really excited to be here and that Lockport is doing something like this and I’m really glad to stop by and be able to attend," she said, adding, “Doing this as a city just makes everybody feel included and now is the time to spread the love.
"Now is the time.”
Piaseczny said Niagara Pride is a non-political non-profit but does educate on the issues that LGBTQ community members face that could be legislated nationally to correct.
“People often assume under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, even though there have been court cases and state laws that have granted protections to sexual orientation and gender expression … there is actually no federal law that grants protection. … As a result, things that Title VII covers – there’s housing, credit, things like that – those do not apply in terms of sexual orientation. So that’s one of the things that we try to educate to show there still is a disparity for the LGBTQ community that still impacts us,” he said.
Niagara Pride has also recently created a provider directory of different services where LGBTQ consumers can feel comfortable and affirmed. This includes community services from medical, legal, counseling, accounting, spiritual, housing, youth and others, according to the group’s webpage.
“In terms of kids, LGBT youth, they have a higher suicide rate than their straight cyst gender counterpart,” Piaseczny said. “When we look at financial disparities within the LGBT community, there’s things people may not really realize, like for example banks. If you apply for a mortgage, banks can charge higher interest rates for LGBT couples than they can straight couples.”
Roman said that she believed that raising the flag celebrated the diversity of the city and therefore its potential for growth. There were almost no detractors last year, she said.
“Last year, I had someone call and ask me to fly a Christian flag, and I explained there aren’t any Christian flags, and we do fly the Irish flag for St. Patrick’s day, and we do fly other flags on certain days, but it’s usually a national flag. Like we can do a Polish flag for Dyngus Day, an Italian flag for St. Joseph’s Day. So, if they had a specific day they wanted to fly one for, we’d consider it, but we didn’t have a flag for one religion. ....” Roman said. “I got a lot more positive feedback than negative.”
Mark Smith, a board member for Niagara Pride, summed it up with a description of what occurred last year that explained how inspiring it was to see cooperation between the city and his group.
“There was a fellow here last year,” Smith said, pausing to wipe a tear from his eye. “He was in his 70s and he said, he never thought he’d live to see this happen in Lockport, and everyone was crying. It was good. Last year was the first year in Lockport and this is going to be an ongoing tradition, we hope.”
